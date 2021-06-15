TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday continues to monitor Tropical Storm Bill and a disturbance near the Gulf of Mexico that could develop into a tropical depression sometime this week. It’s also monitoring a wave off the coast of Africa.

Tropical Storm Bill

Tropical Storm Bill is gaining some strength as it moves farther into the Atlantic away from the United States.

At about 5 a.m. ET, the storm had winds of 50 mph, and was centered about 240 miles southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, moving northeast at 31 miles per hour. It’s forecast to weaken as it moves farther into the Atlantic and dissipate Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Disturbance near Gulf of Mexico

The NHC is also monitoring a group of disorganized showers and storms near the Gulf of Mexico over the Bay of Campeche. The system is expected to move north before it turns into a tropical depression by midweek. It was given a 20% chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 70% chance of development over the next five days. Regardless, it’s expected to dump heavy amounts of rain over portions of Central America and southern Mexico in the next several days. Parts of the northern Gulf Coast could see heavy rain on Friday.

Tropical wave off coast of Africa

Forecasters are also watching a tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is currently producing disorganized showers and has a 10% chance of developing over the next 48 hours, and a small 20% chance of formation over the next five days.

Bill was the second named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The next named storm will be Claudette.