Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Arthur strengthens slightly, moving away from Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Arthur has slightly intensified as of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Hurricane Hunters found 45 mph sustained winds near Arthur’s center. The first tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is moving north-northeast at 9 mph, away from Florida.

The cone of uncertainty takes Arthur close to the Outer Banks of North Carolina where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. High seas and dangerous rip currents are ongoing on the east coast of the US.

Arthur has a small 24 hour window for further strengthening, although it would not be much. The tropical storm is moving over the warm waters of the gulf stream and upper levels winds are weak allowing the storm to maintain its structure.

Thereafter, it will interact with a cold front and lose its tropical characteristics however, the area of low pressure will maintain its intensity as it spins out in the Atlantic during the first half of the week.