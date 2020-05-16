TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression One forms off of Florida’s Atlantic coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The “official” start of the Atlantic basin tropical season is still over two weeks away, but it appears as though the 2020 season is once again off to an early start.

Tropical Depression One has formed off of the Florida Atlantic coast, about 125 miles east of Melbourne. This cluster of showers and storms associated with a central area of low pressure has become organized enough to classify it as our first tropical cyclone of the 2020 season, per the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Depression One has developed 125 miles east of Melbourne, FL.

Tropical Depression One is moving NNE at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. This system is forecast to slowly intensify and will likely become Tropical Storm Arthur at some point later tonight or Sunday. This would mark the sixth season in a row with a named storm before the official start of the Atlantic basin tropical season on June 1.

NHC Forecast Track for what will eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur valid 5 PM Saturday.

Tropical Depression One will continue to move away from Florida tonight. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for coastal North Carolina where Arthur could eventually make a close approach on Monday.

Gusty downpours on Florida’s east coast will diminish overnight into Sunday. No impacts are expected locally across the Tampa Bay area.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: