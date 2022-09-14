TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Atlantic basin is now in peak hurricane season, and will likely see its sixth named storm of the year this week.

Tropical Depression Seven formed over the Atlantic Wednesday morning, several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. According to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center, it will likely become a tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday.

As of 11 a.m. ET, Tropical Depression Seven has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The system is about 805 miles east of the Leeward Islands and is moving west at 14 mph.

Tropical Depression Seven is forecast to continue moving to the west and is expected to move through the Leeward Islands Friday before reaching near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. After that, however, the track is more uncertain.

“There is some uncertainty in where the storm will go after Monday,” WFLA’s Tracking the Tropics Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “Either way, it will likely stay weak because of an unfavorable atmosphere. Dry air and stronger upper-level winds will limit the storm from strengthening much.”

Forecast models will come into better agreement in the coming days once the system gets a little better organized.

If Tropical Depression Seven does strengthen and become a tropical storm, it will get the next name on this year’s storm list, which is Fiona.

Regardless of whether or not the depression becomes Fiona, the system is expected to bring heavy rain and some potential strong winds to the Leeward Islands later this week. It could also bring heavy rain and some wind impacts to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola over the weekend and early next week.

Fiona would mark the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Alex, Bonnie and Colin formed earlier this year. After nearly two months of no activity, Hurricane Danielle and Hurricane Earl formed in early September.

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website.