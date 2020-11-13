Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 31 forms in Caribbean Sea, expected to become hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The record-breaking 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continued Friday with a new tropical depression forming in the Caribbean that’s expected to become a hurricane.

Tropical Depression 31 formed in the Caribbean Sea just before 10 a.m. ET Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center says. At 11 a.m., it was about 310 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The system was moving west-southwest at 7 mph.

Forecasters expect the system to strengthen to become a tropical storm later Friday. The NHC says additional strengthening is likely through the weekend and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.

It’s expected to move across the Caribbean and near Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras, which are still reeling from Eta, late Sunday and Monday.

The next named storm will be given the name Iota.

Post-tropical cyclone Eta

Eta was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after battering the Tampa Bay area Wednesday and Thursday, closing bridges, dumping water and sand into buildings and knocking out power to thousands of people.

One death in Bradenton, Florida was linked to the storm, and dozens of people were dead or missing after the storm rolled through Central America, setting off landslides.

On Friday morning, the storm was moving off the Southeast Atlantic coast and bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to the Carolinas.

At 4 a.m. ET, it had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, and was centered about 85 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The storm was forecast to gradually pull away from the U.S. coast and dissipate.

Tropical Storm Theta

Theta, the 29th storm of the season, is moving east.

The storm was centered early Friday about 445 miles south-southeast of the Azores with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The storm is expected to turn east-southeast sometime this weekend before heading north.