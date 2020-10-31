Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 29 forms over central Caribbean Sea

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 29 has officially formed Saturday evening over the central Caribbean Sea.

The system is forecast to intensify to Tropical Storm Eta this weekend in the Caribbean – this will tie the year 2020 with 2005 for the most named storms in a hurricane season on record (28). Eta is forecast to reach hurricane strength as it approaches the Nicaragua/Honduras coastline Tuesday.

Tropical Depression 29 is currently 315 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and is presently moving west at 15 miles per hour.

There are no coastal watches and warnings in effect.

