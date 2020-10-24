Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 28 forms, expected to strengthen to Tropical Storm Zeta this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The year 2020 has produced yet another tropical depression.

Tropical Depression 28 has officially formed in the northwest Caribbean. The depression is forecast to strengthen to Tropical Storm Zeta on Sunday and could bring tropical storm conditions to western Cuba on Monday.

The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast as a tropical storm on Wednesday, and could bring storm surge, rainfall and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

As of the 5 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Tropical Depression 28 is 255 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba. It has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and is currently moving north-northwest at 2 miles per hour.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Pinar del Rio Cuba

