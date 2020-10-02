Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 25 forms in Caribbean off coast of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 25 formed over the northwest Caribbean Sea on Friday, triggering watches and warnings for parts of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center started issuing advisories on Tropical Depression 25 at 11 a.m. ET. According to the first advisory, the tropical depression is about 220 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and moving northwest at 9 mph.

Maximum sustained winds at 35 mph with some higher gusts. The NHC says the system is expected to strengthen and become a tropical storm by Saturday morning.

The center of Tropical Depression 25 is forecast to be near the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

“The system is expected to produce heavy rainfall that could result in life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Yucatan Peninsula, far western Cuba and well away from the center in the Mexican states of Campeche, Tabasco and northern Chiapas,” the NHC said.

Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning from Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche. A tropical storm watch has been issued south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya and west of Cabo Catoche to Dzilam.

After running out of names last month for this year’s named storms list, we have now moved on to naming storms after letters in the Greek alphabet. The next name on the list is Gamma.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: