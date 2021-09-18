TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression 16 forms in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Depression Sixteen officially formed late Saturday evening in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the depression formed just east of the northern Leeward Islands, approximately 670 miles away.

The system has 35 miles per hour maximum sustained winds as of the 11 p.m. update from the NHC.

It is presently moving west-northwest at 14 miles per hour.

The NHC says Tropical Depression Sixteen is expected to pass to the north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday, and is expected to become a tropical storm on Sunday.

While there are no current watches and warnings in effect, “the outer bands of the depression could produce rainfall totals of one to three inches across portions of the northern Leeward Islands, including the Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico later Sunday through Tuesday,” according to the NHC.

The next update on the system will be at 5 a.m. Sunday.