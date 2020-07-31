Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 10 forms in Atlantic, expected to be short-lived

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we continue to track Hurricane Isaias, another tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression 10 formed in the far eastern Atlantic Friday evening. The National Hurricane Center says it’s expected to be short-lived.

The NHC issued an advisory Friday evening saying the system was about 265 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It’s moving north at 9 mph.

According to the NHC, Tropical Depression 10 is expected to turn toward the northwest Friday night and then turn west-northwest and west on Saturday. The track issued by the NHC has the storm passing north of the northernmost Cabo Verse Islands Friday night and Saturday.

The system could become a short-lived tropical storm later Friday, according to the NHC. But it’s expected to weaken Saturday and become a remnant low on Saturday night.

The next named storm will be Josephine.

