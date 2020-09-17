Tracking the Tropics: Teddy becomes major hurricane, reaching Category 3 strength

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Teddy strengthened to become a major Category 3 storm on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Meanwhile, Sally – which made landfall Wednesday along the U.S. Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane – became post-tropical.

Here’s the latest on what we’re tracking in the tropics:

Hurricane Teddy

Teddy reached Category 3 hurricane strength at 11 a.m. ET Thursday and is expected to create swells that are forecast to spread across the southwestern Atlantic into the weekend, increasing the threat of rip currents.

According to the latest advisory from the NHC, Teddy has 120 mph maximum sustained winds with some higher gusts. It’s about 610 miles east-northeast of the Lesser Antilles and moving northwest at about 12 mph.

NHC forecasters believe Teddy could strengthen a bit more Thursday night but said a “slow weakening trend” is expected to begin over the weekend.

Teddy is expected to approach Bermuda this weekend as a hurricane. The NHC said Thursday the exact details of Teddy’s track and intensity when it nears the island are not yet known but noted the risk of strong winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall is increasing.

The NHC also warned about swells produced by Teddy. They’re expected to impact the southeastern United State late this week and into this weekend. Parts of the Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Bermuda will also likely be impacted.

“These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions,” the NHC said.

Sally

Just more than 24 hours after Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 hurricane, the storm became post-tropical.

The NHC issued its final advisory on Post-tropical Depression Sally at 11 a.m. and said the system was still producing torrential rains across the Carolinas.

The remnants of Sally are about 115 miles southwest of Athens, Georgia with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. Flash flood watches are in effect in northeast Georgia, upstate South Carolina, most of North Carolina and southeast Virginia. A tornado watch has been posted in parts of South Carolina.

Tropical Depression Vicky

Vicky finally weakened to a tropical depression on Thursday morning and is expected to become a remnant low later in the day.

According to the NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory, Vicky is about 1,000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with 35 mph maximum sustained winds. Vicky is expected to continue weakening until dissipating Friday night or early Saturday.

