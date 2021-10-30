TRACKING THE TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Wanda forms over Central Atlantic

Tracking the Tropics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After quite the quiet spell in the tropics, there’s finally a new development. But it poses no threat to the Sunshine State.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Subtropical Storm Wanda has formed over the Central Atlantic.

The system currently sits about 1,020 miles west of the Azores, an autonomous region of Portugal, and has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

The NHC says Wanda is moving southeast at 21 miles per hour and is expected to turn to the northeast or north on Tuesday.

There are no current coastal watches or warnings in effect.

