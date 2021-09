TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another organized system has formed in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Subtropical Storm Teresa has formed north of Bermuda.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the storm has 45 miles per hour maximum sustained winds. It is presently moving northwest at 14 miles per hour.

Teresa is expected to be short-lived and will not impact the United States.

