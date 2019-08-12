TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Atlantic Ocean remains quiet with no tropical development expected over the next five days. Saharan dust continues to move off the coast of Africa in large plumes, limiting chances of development.

If tropical waves start moving off the coast of Africa again, there is plenty of warm water spread across much of the Atlantic. This could act as fuel for any storms that try to develop.

A strip of moisture is draped across the southeast as a frontal boundary is stalled out. This strip of moisture has been stagnant for much of this summer keeping humidity levels high in Florida. The tail end of this front sits in the Gulf of Mexico and will need to be watched. Sometimes, weak areas of low pressure can spin up on the tail end and turn tropical.

This scenario is not likely over the next couple of days but will be watched. Most storms form in between August and September. The next name on the list is Chantal.