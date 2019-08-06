Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust continues to suppress development for now

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics remain quiet despite entering the typically busiest time of hurricane season. Most showers and storms over the Atlantic are being suppressed thanks to Saharan dust plumes coming off the coast of Africa.

This Saharan dust is composed of dry air, strong, turbulent wind and dust particles that inhibit organization of tropical waves. Sea surface temperatures remain cooler than average in some spots and wind shear is high in the Caribbean.

The bottom line for tropical development in the near future is that it is unlikely. Long-range models keep the tropics quiet for the next 10 to 14 days.

Storm Team 8 will not let their guard down though because environmental factors can change quickly. August and September see the majority of storms develop.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release their updated 2019 hurricane season forecast Thursday. Colorado State University released their update Monday afternoon and still forecast an average season.

