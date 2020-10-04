Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 forms in Caribbean

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical disturbance in the Caribbean, now designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone 26, has formed.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the cyclone is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Delta in the next 24 hours. It is also expected to reach hurricane strength in the central Gulf midweek.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 is about 90 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica. It is currently moving west-northwest at 10 miles per hour. Potential Tropical Cyclone 26 has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa

Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuba province of La Habana

Stick with Storm Team 8 for the latest on Potential Tropical Cyclone 26.

