Tracking the Tropics: Parts of Texas under hurricane watch ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hurricane watch is in effect for parts of Texas as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves over the Gulf of Mexico Monday morning.

The storm is forecast to bring heavy rains to Texas and southwest Louisiana over the next few days with forecasters warning this could lead to significant flash flooding and dangerous storm surge.

At 5 a.m. ET, Nicholas was about 45 miles southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 115 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving north-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm is forecast to strengthen as it moves near northeastern Mexico and southern Texas, and could reach the northwest Gulf coast as a hurricane, the NHC said. It’s forecast to weaken over land on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm was expected to dump 8 to 16 inches on parts of middle and upper Texas coastal areas this week, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 20 inches. Other parts of Texas and Louisiana could see 5 to 10 inches of rain. One to five feet of storm surge is possible, and a tornado or two will be possible Monday across the Texas coast.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Port Aransas to San Luis Pass Texas

Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Port Aransas to Freeport Texas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island Texas

Barra el Mezquital to the U.S./Mexico border

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Aransas Texas

San Luis Pass Texas to Rutherford Beach Louisiana, including

Galveston Bay

Galveston Bay Baffin Bay and Corpus Christi Bay

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East of High Island Texas to Sabine Pass

Other areas to watch

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure a couple hundred miles north of the Bahamas. Some gradual development of the system is possible. It has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression this week as it moves north-northwestward or north across the western Atlantic.

A tropical wave is expected to merge off the coast of Africa Monday. It has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression late this week as it moves across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The NHC was also watching a non-tropical area of low pressure between Azores and Portugal, but tropical or subtropical development of the system is no longer expected.