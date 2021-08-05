Tracking the Tropics: NHC watching 2 tropical waves moving west

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we near the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic.

The hurricane center says the first wave is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over west Africa Thursday morning. It’s expected to move west away from the coast later Thursday. The wave has a medium 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.

Another wave is producing more showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic. It has a low 5% chance of development, but could develop east of the Lesser Antilles early next week.

Tropical activity is expected to spike over the next few weeks as we near Sept. 10, the statistical peak of hurricane season. On average, more than 60 percent of all tropical systems form in August or September.