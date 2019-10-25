NHC monitoring disturbance with high development chance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics are mostly quiet this week, but the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a tropical disturbance with a high chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over and near the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to the NHC, further development is anticipated and there is a high chance that a short-lived tropical depression will form later tonight or on Friday.

The system is expected to be absorbed by a cold front on Sunday.

As of Thursday evening, the NHC gives the system a 70 percent chance of formation throughout the next 2 days.

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Julie Phillips says we should see little impact from the storm.

“The storm will bring heavy rain to the northern gulf coast but this will really not have an impact for us in the Tampa Bay area.”

There is just over a month left in the Atlantic hurricane season. We have seen 14 named storms so far this year. The next named storm would be Olga.

