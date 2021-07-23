Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring area of low pressure off Atlantic coast

Tracking the Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off the east coast of the United States.

The NHC deemed the system Invest-90L on Friday. The latest outlook from forecasters say the area of low pressure is producing a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions are described as “marginally conducive” for additional development. The agency’s outlook says a tropical depression could form in the coming days as the system “meanders over the Gulf Stream” just offshore of the U.S. coast.

The system has been given a medium 40 percent change of formation through 48 hours and through five days.

The next storm to develop and get a name this year will be Fred. If this system develops, it would be our first storm since Elsa, which hit the Tampa Bay area earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss