TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This week marks the first full week of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center is already monitoring an area in the Caribbean Sea that has a low chance of tropical development later this week.

According to a tropical weather outlook from the NHC, an area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by Thursday or Friday. After that, NHC forecasters say some gradual development is possible as the system moves toward Central America.

As of Monday afternoon, the NHC is giving the system a zero percent chance of formation through 48 hours and a low 20 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

“It’s not a concern for us but something we’re keeping an eye on and keeping you updated on,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said.

If the system does develop into a named storm, it would be given the name Bill. That would mark the second named storm of 2021 after Ana developed in late May.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted another above-normal season this year with 13 to 20 named storms, including six to 10 hurricanes – three of them major hurricanes.

Forecasters with Colorado State University also predicted above-normal activity. The CSU forecast predicted 17 named storms in 2021 with eight hurricanes – four of them major hurricanes.

Tracking the Tropics is back again this year to bring viewers across the country the latest updates to keep them safe and informed throughout hurricane season. We will stream every Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET with some of the nation’s top meteorologists from across the country and will have additional coverage of any named storms that develop in the Atlantic basin.