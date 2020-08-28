Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring 2 tropical waves in Atlantic that could develop

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As some states continue to feel the impacts of Hurricane Laura, the National Hurricane Center says it is now monitoring two more tropical waves that emerged off the coast of Africa and could develop in the coming week.

As of Friday afternoon, the NHC says both tropical waves have low development chances within the next 48 hours and low to medium chances in the next five days.

The first tropical wave was about 850 miles east of the Windward Islands on Friday and moving west toward the Caribbean islands at about 15 mph. According to the NHC, it’s producing a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms.

That first tropical wave has a low 20 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 30 percent chance of formation in the next five days, according to the NHC.

The second tropical wave being monitored by the NHC was over the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Friday, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The NHC says the northern part of the wave is expected to move west rapidly over the central Atlantic in the next few days. That part is not forecast to develop because it will likely remain in unfavorable environmental conditions.

However, the NHC says the southern part of the wave is expected to stay “nearly stationary” near the Cabo Verde Islands for the next several days. Forecasters say some development is possible early next week. That’s when it’s expected to start moving slowly west over the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, the NHC says.

The NHC has given the second tropical wave a low, near zero percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a medium 40 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

“We’ll obviously be watching both of these. At this time, they don’t look like they will pose a threat to us here in the long-term but something, of course, we’ll continue to watch as we go into the weekend and next week,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly said.

The recent uptick in tropical activity we’ve seen is expected as we head toward the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season on Sept. 10. Roughly two-thirds of all tropical systems in the Atlantic basin form in August or September.

