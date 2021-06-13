Tracking the Tropics: NHC monitoring 2 disturbances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances, one located in the Gulf of Mexico and the other in Atlantic.

The first disturbance is a large area of showers and thunderstorms over the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf Of Mexico. According to the NHC, the system is associated with a broad low-pressure area and has become somewhat better organized since yesterday.

The NHC says slow development is possible over the next few days while the system meanders near the coast of Mexico, and a tropical depression could form late in the week while the system begins to move slowly northward.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days.

The second disturbance being monitored by the NHC is a non-tropical area of low pressure that has formed about 150 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina. This system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

According to the NHC, the system is forecast to move northeastward for the next few days near the warm Gulf Stream, which could allow for some tropical development to occur while it moves away from the United States.

The low should be over cold waters south of Nova Scotia by midweek, ending its development chances.