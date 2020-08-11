Tracking the Tropics: New tropical depression or storm has 90% chance of developing in the Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A disturbance in the Atlantic has a 90% chance of developing into a depression or a tropical storm in the next few days.

The National Hurricane Center says associated shower and thunderstorm activity has become more organized around Invest 95L, a low pressure system located about 900 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Over the next few days, the system is forecast to move west-northwestward at 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. The NHC says environmental conditions will likely be more conducive for development, adding that advisories on a tropical depression could be issued as early as Tuesday.

The storm has a 90% chance of developing into a depression or tropical storm over the next 48 hours into the next five days.

Josephine will be the next named storm of the season.

