Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Tracking the Tropics: Medium chance for development in southern Gulf this week

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Amanda formed off the coast of Guatemala in the Pacific this morning. Shortly after being named, the center of Amanda came ashore.

Tropical Storm Amanda is forecast to quickly weaken into a remnant low or dissipate altogether as it moves north over mountainous terrain.

If the remnants move far enough north into the Bay of Campeche, there is a medium chance of redevelopment by mid-week; 40% over the next two days and 50% over the next 5 days. Models then bring the area of moisture north into the western Gulf of Mexico.

This will increase the amount of deep tropical moisture in the area and rain chances will go up.

As far as naming goes, if Tropical Storm Amanda keeps any of it’s original circulation as it’s being torn apart by the mountains, it would keep the name Amanda.

However, the more likely scenario is a new area of circulation would develop. If enough organization and strengthening occurs, it would take on the next name on the Atlantic list, Cristobal.

If a new storm is named before June 5th in the Atlantic, it would be the earliest third named storm since naming began.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss