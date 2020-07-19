Tracking the Tropics: Low chance for development in Gulf of Mexico next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave with abundant moisture located just east of the Bahamas is moving northwest toward the peninsula of Florida. Environmental conditions over the next few days not conducive for development.

However, as the tropical moisture passes over the state and moves into the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 20% to develop into a weak tropical system.

The tropical wave will arrive to the southern half of the peninsula on Tuesday and Wednesday. With abundant moisture in place, rain chances will be a little higher with scattered storms expected in the afternoons. Other than scattered storms, no other impacts are expected in Florida from this system.

During the later half of the work week, the environmental conditions will be a bit more favorable for some development in the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Significant development is not expected, but the system will bring the tropical moisture to southern Louisiana and eastern Texas by the end of the week.

