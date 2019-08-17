Tracking the Tropics: Low chance for development along southeast US coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Storm Team 8 and the National Hurricane Center are monitoring an area of disorganized showers with a low chance of development.

The main cluster of showers is currently located over North Florida and will slowly drift northeast into the Atlantic. Any development would be slow to occur along the coasts of Georgia, South and North Carolina.

As of Saturday morning, the NHC gives the area of showers a 10% chance of developing over the next two days and a 20% chance within the next five days.

Either way, heavy rain will continue to fall along the Nature Coast, North Florida and along the southeast US coastline. Two to four more inches of rain could fall between now and Monday.

Areal Flood Watches and Coastal Flood Watches remain in effect for Citrus County through Saturday evening. Water levels in Crystal River are currently running one to two feet above normal. Inland, more rain will only make flooding worse.