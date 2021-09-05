TRACKING THE TROPICS: Larry remains a large hurricane; no direct impacts expected along east coast of US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center is still monitoring Hurricane Larry, which has become a major hurricane.

The latest model tracks show no apparent threat to the Sunshine State as the tropical system squeezes between a high pressure and front coming off the US coast and the mid-Atlantic high pressure. This keeps Larry tracking much more north rather than west.

The Max Defender 8 Weather Team is also tracking a short wave through Central America near the Yucatan Peninsula attempting to exit into the Gulf of Mexico. Our meteorologists expect this system to lift northeast into the Gulf through the next five days which may lead to more organization and potentially a tropical system. Models are not too confident for full tropical development, but the track looks to provide heavy storm chances for Tampa Bay by this Wednesday and Thursday.

Below are the latest details on Hurricane Larry from the NHC (Sept. 5 — 11 a.m.):