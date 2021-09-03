Tracking the Tropics: Larry could become major hurricane by Friday night

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Hurricane Larry, which is slowly strengthening and could become a major hurricane by Friday night.

Hurricane Larry

At 5 a.m. ET Friday, Larry had maximum sustianed winds of 90 mph and was about 970 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It was moving west-northwest at 20 mph with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 25 miles from the storm’s center, the NHC’s latest advisory said.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Larry could become a major hurricane by Friday night, according to the NHC.

Large swells generated by Larry are expected to reach the Lesser Antilles on Sunday. Forecasters warn the swells could increase the risk of life-threatening rip currents and surf conditions on those islands.

Other areas to watch

Forecasters are also watching a small area of low pressure that’s producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the Gulf of Honduras. The system is forecast to move across Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula, bringing heavy rains to the area during the next few days. This disturbance could then move over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late this weekend, but upper-level winds would likely limit significant development. It has a low 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.

An area of showers and thunderstorms off the Cabo Verde Islands is showing less signs of organization.

The disturbance is about 100 miles south of the islands and was expected to move into an environment less conducive for development, the NHC said.

“In addition, recent satellite data indicate that the system does not hae a closed circulation,” the NHC said.

Over the next several hours, the system is expected to bring showers and gusty winds to portions of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. It has a low 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days.