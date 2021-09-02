Tracking the Tropics: Larry becomes hurricane as Ida floods the Northeast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Larry strengthened into Hurricane Larry over the eastern Atlantic Ocean Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory.

Larry is one of three systems forecasters are watching Thursday morning, with Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida over the northeastern United States and a disturbance in the Caribbean that is also being monitored.

Tropical Storm Larry

Larry strengthened into a hurricane hundreds of miles off the Cabo Verde Islands Thursday morning.

At 5 a.m. ET, the system was located about 545 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. It was moving west at 20 mph. It had hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 15 miles from the storm’s center.

“A gradual turn toward the west-northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected Friday

and Friday night. A slightly slower west-northwestward motion is expected on Saturday,” the hurricane center said.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida

The NHC has stopped issuing advisories on Ida, which became a post-tropical cyclone on Wednesday. The system is now being monitored by the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

Days after making landfall, what was left of Ida blew through the mid-Atlantic states, spinning up at least two tornadoes, and triggering massive flooding across the Northeast. The storm dumped record-breaking amounts of rain on the region. New York’s Central Park and Newark, New Jersey both set record daily rainfall amounts Wednesday.

Ida is being blamed for eight deaths in New York and New Jersey according to reports from the New York City Police Department and the Mayor Hector Lora of Passaic, New Jersey.

The storm’s remnants are forecast to travel northeastward into the Gulf of Maine Thursday. Flash flooding will continue in southeastern New England with another two to four hours of heavy rain, the NWS said.

Invest 91L

The NHC is also keeping an eye on an area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea that is producing disorganized showers.

According to the NHC, some slow development of the disturbance is possible in the coming days if it stays over open water as it moves near the coast of Central America. After that, the system could have another chance for gradual development in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC has given the system a low 20 percent chance of development.