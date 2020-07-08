Tracking the Tropics: Invest 98-L has high chance of developing within next 5 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics have been mostly quiet for the past couple of weeks with the exception of Tropical Storm Dolly and Tropical Storm Edouard. Both storms were short-lived, lasting not even three days. Neither impacted the United States.

As of noon Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring another area of low pressure moving off the coast of the Carolinas. The NHC is giving the area a high (70%) chance of developing over the next two days and a high chance (70%) over the next five days as it moves north and parallels the U.S. Atlantic coastline.

Conditions are favorable for the development of the system into a tropical or subtropical storm but the impacts remain the same. Locally heavy rain could lead to flash flooding across eastern North Carolina – especially the Outer Banks – as well as the coastal mid-Atlantic and southern New England during the next few days. Gusty winds are likely in the Outer Banks through Thursday.

Rough seas, high surf and strong rip currents are likely along the coast through the end of the week as well.

Invest 98-L is not expected to develop into anything very strong nor will it impact Florida or any of the Gulf Coast states.

