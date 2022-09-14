TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbance in the Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next few days as it heads toward the Lesser Antilles, the National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane center said the wave —dubbed Invest 96L — is getting better organized as it makes its way toward the islands.

Forecasters say there’s a 70% chance the system will strengthen into a tropical depression sometime in the next two days.

At 8 a.m. Wednesday, Invest 96L was located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Most forecast paths show the system moving generally westward for about a day. It should near the Leeward Islands Friday.

The system could bring showers and gusty winds to portions of the Leeward Islands this weekend, according to the hurricane center.

The NHC said those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico should monitor its progress.

The next named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season will be Fiona.

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website.