Tracking the Tropics: Ida remains a flood threat, Tropical Storm Kate forms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three systems in the Atlantic basin Tuesday morning.

Ida weakened to a tropical depression Monday afternoon and is over northern Mississippi Tuesday morning. The system continues to bring heavy rain and the threat of flooding to the deep South into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

Tropical Storm Kate formed Monday morning in the open Atlantic and currently poses no threat to land.

A low pressure system near Africa has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next two days.

Tropical Depression Ida

The National Hurricane Center issued its final advisory for Tropical Depression Ida Tuesday morning.

At 5 a.m.ET, Ida was about 185 miles southwest of Nashville with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. It was moving northeast at 12 mph, and forecast to push further to the northeast over the next couple days.

Ida was expected to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain on the Tennessee and Ohio valleys, and the Southern

Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic. Forecasters warn flash flooding is possible in those areas. Riverine flooding is occurring or forecast from the Lower Mississippi Valley into far western Alabama, Allegheny Mountains, and Mid-Atlantic.

Parts of the deep South could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain through Wednesday morning.

Ida made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The storm knocked out power to the entire city of New Orleans, hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents and thousands in neighboring Mississippi. It is being blamed for at least two deaths in Louisiana. Two people were killed and 10 others injured after a highway collapsed in George County, Mississippi after the storm.

Tropical Storm Kate

Tropical Storm Kate formed in the open Atlantic Monday morning. The storm was poorly organized as it traveled over the central Atlantic Tuesday.

At 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, Kate was about 815 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 45 miles from teh storm’s center. It was moving north at 5 mph.

“Kate is moving toward the north near 5 mph, and this general motion should continue through today,” the hurricane center said. “A northwestward motion is forecast to begin tonight and continue into Wednesday.”

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, according to the NHC.

Disturbance near Africa

The NHC is also watching a well-defined low pressure system about 200 miles southwest of Guinea.

“Associated shower and thunderstorm activity is beginning to show some signs of organization, and environmental conditions are conducive for additional development of this system.”

The NHC gives the system a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression as it moves westward to west-northwestward over the next two days.