Tracking the Tropics: Zeta weakens to tropical storm, expected to be a hurricane again on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Zeta weakened to a tropical storm early Tuesday morning as it moved over the northern Yucatan Peninsula.

The storm made landfall late Monday night as a Category 1 hurricane just north of Tulum with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

At 5 a.m. Tuesday, Zeta had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, and was about 85 miles east-southeast of Progreso, Mexico, and about 560 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 140 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving northwest at about 14 mph.

The forecast track shows Zeta nearing the central Gulf Coast on Wednesday and making landfall in the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday night. It’s expected to re-strengthen when it moves over the Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane again on Tuesday.

“Zeta continues to produce strong winds and heavy rainfall across the northern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula,” the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. advisory. “Storm surge and hurricane warnings issued for the northern Gulf Coast.”

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Intracoastal City, Louisiana to Navarre, Florida

Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Vermilion Bay, Pensacola Bay, and

Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Morgan City Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Punta Allen to Progreso Mexico

Cozumel

Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

West of Morgan City to Intracoastal City Louisiana

Zeta is expected to dump 4 to 8 inches on the Yucatan Peninsula and the Cayman Islands, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 12 inches. Four to six feet of storm surge is possible in the Tropical Storm Warning area.

