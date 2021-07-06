Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane watch issued for parts of Florida’s west coast as Elsa moves into the Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hurricane watch was issued for portions of west Florida Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa moved into the Gulf and nudged closer to the Florida Keys, the National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane watch affects Florida’s Gulf Coast from Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River. This includes Pinellas, coastal Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.

“A hurricane force gust is not out of the question right along the coast but most of the wind should stay below hurricane force,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Amanda Holly.

At 5 a.m. ET, Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was centered about 270 miles south of Tampa. The system was moving north-northwest at 12 mph with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 70 miles from the storm’s center.

Elsa will near the Florida Keys Tuesday morning, then pass near or over Florida’s Gulf Coast later Tuesday and Wednesday. Brief strengthening is expected, and the storm could be near hurricane strength before it makes landfall in Florida. Weakening is expected once it moves inland, the hurricane center said.

“The biggest change is that the storm could be slightly stronger overnight as it passes along or just off our coast, specifically Pinellas,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann. “It may have winds then of 70 mph. The major concerns have not changed — high tides running 3 to 5 feet above normal overnight, flooding rain, downed trees, and isolated tornadoes.”

The storm is forecast to dump 3 to 5 inches of rain across the Florida Keys and southwest and western portions of the Florida Peninsula through Wednesday, with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches. The rain could lead to significant flash and urban flooding and some river flooding, the hurricane center said. The rest of Florida could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Wednesday night with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Aucilla

River, including Tampa Bay

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

The Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, and Artemisa

The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

West coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to Ochlockonee River

A hurricane watch is in effect for:

Egmont Key to the Steinhatchee River, Florida

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

West of the Aucilla River to the Ochlockonee River, Florida

A tropical storm watch is in effect for: