TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — November is the last month of hurricane season, but the tropics could still churn out a storm or two.

Cooling ocean waters can offer some relief from the major hurricanes that use its energy as “fuel.” However, we’re coming out of an October that smashed global heat records, in part, due to warming ocean temperatures.

November hurricanes, although uncommon, are still possible. The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season saw an unusually active final month, with hurricanes Lisa, Martin and Nicole appearing in November.

One year ago: Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida (twice)

FILE – A bed and chairs are seen inside a home that half collapsed after the sand supporting it was swept away, following the passage of Hurricane Nicole, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida near Vero Beach on Nov. 10. It weakened into a tropical storm shortly after landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center, before passing over the Florida peninsula and making a second landfall in the panhandle region.

The storm caused flooding and beach erosion in areas that were still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

Videos of beachside buildings nearly collapsing into the sea made national headlines after Nicole struck. Dozens of homes were deemed unsafe in Volusia County alone.

2023 Atlantic hurricane season: Where are we now?

2023 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone Names (Courtesy NOAA)

Despite having an active season, few storms reached the mainland U.S. On today’s episode of Tracking the Tropics, we’ll discuss what caused these systems to veer out to sea, where they would eventually fizzle out.

There are just two names left on this year’s list, so what happens if we run out?

In 2021, the WMO created a supplemental list of names to be used in case the regular list was exhausted. This came after a busy 2020 season that blew through the regular list of names, plus the entire Greek alphabet, which was the previous backup plan.

The WMO chose to stop using the Greek alphabet because it drew attention away from the storms themselves and was difficult to translate. It resulted in concurrent storms with similar-sounding names, which caused confusion.