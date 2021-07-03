Tracking the Tropics: Florida’s west coast still in Elsa’s cone; hurricane expected to weaken this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Elsa continues to move quickly through the Caribbean at a fast pace while possibly bringing heavy rains to the Dominican Republic and Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane remains a Category 1 with max sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. Elsa is continuing its west -northwest track at 31 miles per hour but is expected to slow down through the weekend.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, the NHC expected Elsa’s core to move south of or over the southern part of Hispaniola, bringing hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surges. The NHC said the storm will not change much in its strength Saturday, but is expected to weaken slowly Sunday and Monday when the hurricane begins to move near Cuba, degrading into a tropical storm.

Once it weakens and slows down, Elsa will begin moving on a more northern track, according to the NHC.

As of this report, the NHC is still uncertain of how the storm will affect the Florida Peninsula. So far, rainfall is expected in the Florida Keys this Monday, with the rain spreading northward.

Much of Florida’s west coast remains in the potential track area.

National Hurricane Center Warnings & Watches

Areas under a hurricane warning:

Southern coast of Dominican Republic from Punta Palenque to the

border with Haiti

border with Haiti Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern

border with the Dominican Republic

border with the Dominican Republic Jamaica

Areas under a tropical storm warning:

The coast of Haiti north of Port Au Prince

South coast of the Dominican Republic east of Punta Palenque to

Cabo Engano

Areas under a hurricane watch:

The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin,

Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba

Areas under a tropical storm watch