TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 3 storm after hitting Puerto Rico over the weekend, and is expected to keep intensifying over the next couple days.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Fiona is currently located about 20 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 10 mph with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 30 miles from the storm’s center.

The forecast track shows Fiona passing near Grand Turk and other parts of Turks and Caicos Tuesday morning before it turns toward the north Tuesday night or Wednesday and heads toward Bermuda and Canada. It may strengthen into a Category 4 storm by Wednesday.

Puerto Rico saw more than 2 feet of rain over the weekend and the entire island lost power. The storm has been blamed for two deaths in Puerto Rico, one death in the Dominican Republic and another in the French territory of Guadeloupe.

The NHC said Fiona will continue to dump heavy rain over portions of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas over the next 24 hours.

The hurricane center said “life-threatening flash flooding” was still occurring in parts of the Dominican Republic, and that additional flash and urban flooding was possible in southern portions of Puerto Rico. Localized coastal flooding is possible for the Southeastern Bahamas.

Fiona is not expected to threaten the U.S. mainland or bring rain or heavy winds to the U.S., but swells generated by the storm will continue to spread across the Atlantic and “could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” along the coast, forecasters said.