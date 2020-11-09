LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Tracking the Tropics: Eta lashes Florida with strong winds, heavy rain

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Eta continues to lash South Florida and the Florida Keys with strong winds and heavy rains on Monday morning, with forecasters warning of dangerous storm surge occurring in the area.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Sunday for eight southern Florida counties, including Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

Schools in Sarasota, Highlands and Hardee counties will be closed on Monday due to the storm’s threat.

At 5 a.m. ET Monday, Eta had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 310 miles from the storm’s center. The storm was about 45 miles north-norhtwest of Key West, Florida, and 65 miles south of Naples, moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Eta is expected to pull away from the Keys on Monday and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where it will likely become a hurricane on Monday night or Tuesday.

The storm could dump an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain on parts of South Florida, including the Keys. Some areas could see isolated amounts of 18 inches. Parts of South Florida, including the Keys, face up to 3 feet of storm surge.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

  • Northwestern Bahamas, including the Abacos, Andros Island,
    Berry Islands, Bimini, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama Island, and New
    Providence
  • Florida coast from Brevard/Volusia County line to Anna Maria
    Island
  • Florida Keys from Ocean Reef to the Dry Tortugas, including
    Florida Bay
  • Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

  • The Cuban provinces of La Habana, Artemisa, Mayabeque, Pinar del
    Rio, and the Isle of Youth

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss