Tracking the Tropics: Flood risk continues across South Florida as Eta strengthens slightly near Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Eta brought major flooding to South Florida after making landfall in the Florida Keys late Sunday night.

With outer rainbands extending outward up to 310 miles from its center, Eta soaked much of South Florida Monday, including the Tampa Bay area, and caused flash flooding in cities like Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

Although the storm has moved away from Florida, the risk of flooding has continued into Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

At 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, Eta was about 50 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba, and had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The storm is expected to stall again Tuesday before making a slow northward crawl up the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night. Tampa Bay is no longer in the cone of uncertainty with the storm shifting farther west.

Eta could dump an additional 1 to 5 inches of rain on portions of South Florida and western Cuba on Tuesday, with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 20 to 25 inches.

Subtropical Storm Theta

Forecasters are also monitoring Subtropical Storm Theta, which formed over the northeastern Atlantic on Monday night, becoming the 29th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane, and breaking the previous record of 28 named storms in 2005.

The National Hurricane Centers said the storm will likely stay over the eastern Atlantic for the next several days.

