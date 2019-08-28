TRACKING THE TROPICS: Dorian models indicate slight shift north

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Dorian’s cone track as shifted slightly north as it is expected to make landfall in Florida later this week as a potential hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center Dorian is forecasted to be near hurricane strength when it approaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Some weakening is expected however Dorian is expected to re-strengthen on Thursday and Friday.

50 mph winds for #Dorian tonight at 11. Forecast track shifted slightly north and bit stronger. Puerto Rico on Wed. #tropics @WFLA pic.twitter.com/UVrRKxzXgk — Steve Jerve (@sjervewfla) August 28, 2019

The National Hurricane Center is urging residents in Florida to keep an eye on the storm and ensure they have their hurricane plan in place.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dorian was moving west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night,

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.