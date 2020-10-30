LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance has 80% chance of developing over the Caribbean

Tracking the Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: National Hurricane Center)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new disturbance in the tropics Friday morning.

The system is producing a large area of showers over the Lesser Antilles and eastern Caribbean Sea. It’s expected to reach the western Caribbean Sea early next week.

The system has a 40% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, and a high 80% chance of developing within five days.

The next named storm would be Eta.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss