Tracking the Tropics: Depression or storm likely to form in the Atlantic Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center continues to watch two disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic.

The NHC said a well-defined low pressure system located off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina has acquired more tropical characteristics and has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours. The depression or storm will likely form Monday afternoon or Monday evening, according to the NHC.

The system is expected to move away from the U.S. and over cold waters south of Nova Scotia later this week, ending its development chances.

Another disturbance, a broad area of low pressure located over the Bay of Campeche is producing showers and thunderstorms, and has become better organized over the past day, the NHC said.

That system has a 20% of development in the next two days. A tropical depression could form late in the week as the system moves toward the central Gulf of Mexico.

The next named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will be Bill.