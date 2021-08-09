Tracking the Tropics: Depression likely to form later Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two systems in the tropics Monday morning, one of which will likely develop into a tropical depression by Monday night.

The first system is about 150 miles east of Barbados and has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next few days.

The Hurricane Center said it will likely become a tropical depression on Monday or Monday night as it moves toward the Lesser Antilles.

It’s expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles Monday night, and near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday. It should be close to Hispaniola later this week.

The system is forecast to bring heavy rains and flooding to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The NHC said another wave is continuing to produce showers and thunderstorms about several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The system has a low 20% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.

The tropics are expected to heat up over the next few weeks as we near Sept. 10, the statistical peak of hurricane season. On average, more than 60 percent of all tropical systems form in August or September.