Tracking the Tropics: Chances for development lower Friday for tropical wave in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla, (WFLA) – The tropical wave in the south-central Atlantic has continued to produced limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Saharan dust is still eating away at the tropical wave on the northern side. The National Hurricane Center has lowered its five-day chance of development to 40%.

A tropical depression could still form by late weekend or early next week. However, environmental conditions do not look as favorable for development going forward.

Upper-level winds are now forecast to be slightly stronger which would limit development and tear any organization apart. Showers and storms are still forecast to move into the Leeward Island early next week.

Closer to home, deep tropical moisture sits overhead. This is remnants of a tropical wave that is no longer being monitored for possible development. Rain chances are elevated today and Saturday and storms will be widespread. A few could produce locally heavy rainfall.

The deep tropical moisture will move northeast by Sunday but an onshore wind flow will keep shower chances elevated into early next week.