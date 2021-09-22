Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic stays busy with Peter, Rose, 2 areas of potentially new development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The tropics remain active as the month of September begins to come to a close. With two named storms and two other areas of interest, there is no sign of the tropical activity slowing down.

Tropical Depression Peter

Tropical Depression Peter is located about 225 miles north-northwest of Puerto Rico with winds of 35 mph moving north-northwest at 7 mph. The depression continues to weaken and the National Hurricane Center said it is barely a tropical depression. However, tropical moisture on the southern edge will bring the potential for flooding rains in parts of the Caribbean Islands through Thursday morning.

Peter is forecast to turn more north while it is battling strong wind shear and dry air which will eventually lead to the dissipation of the storm entirely, likely by Friday afternoon.

This is will not be a threat to Florida or the United States.

Tropical Depression Rose

Tropical Depression Rose is located much farther east in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Maximum winds are at 35 mph and Rose is moving northwest at 9 mph.

Similar to Peter, Rose is battling strong wind shear and dry air. The wind shear is forecast to increase in strength over the next few days which will likely lead to the dissipation of this system as well before the end of the weekend.

Even as Rose continues northwest with an eventual forecast to turn back east, this will remain over land with no impact to the United States.

Tropical wave

While not named yet, a tropical wave deemed Invest 98L currently has a high chance of developing into a named system as it is quickly getting organized. Showers and storms associated with the wave are moving westward at 10-15 mph through the south-central Atlantic Ocean.

The wave is forecast to move into an area where the atmosphere will continue to be favorable for further development and a tropical depression is likely to form within a day or so. Longer-range forecast models bring 98L just to the north of the Windward Islands before curving it north before the Bahamas.

There are many factors involved in the timing of this turn and 98L should be monitored over the coming days for any changes.

Remnants of Odette

Another disturbance, a non-tropical area of low pressure and the remnants of Odette located in the north-central Atlantic, has a medium chance of developing sub-tropical characteristics as it moves over marginally warm waters.

It is forecast to meander, moving in a counter-clockwise loop for the next several days. However, by the weekend, the winds are forecast to be much stronger creating a hostile environment for any further development.

Either way, this will not impact the United Stated as it remains west-northwest of the Azores.

Looking ahead

Hurricane season runs through the end of November with the most active months being August and September. October has another peak of activity and storms can be strong as well so it is important to not let your guard down and continue to check in with the Tracking the Tropics team on any possible developments in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico, all season long.