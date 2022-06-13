TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center is expecting some tropical development this week but it’s likely nothing that will impact the United States.

Forecasters with the NHC said Monday an area of low pressure is expected to form later in the week in the Caribbean Sea. The disturbance is currently off the coast of Central America.

According to a tropical weather outlook from Monday morning, forecasters expect the area to develop by the middle part of the week. It’s expected to happen over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

“Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter while it drifts generally northwestward off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras,” the outlook said.

The NHC has given the disturbance a low 30 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

The area of low pressure is currently the only disturbance being monitored by the NHC as we head into the third week of hurricane season. Saharan dust moved into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, which can help limit tropical activity.