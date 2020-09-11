Tracking the Tropics: 6 disturbances being monitored, one is heading for the Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a number of systems in the Atlantic this week, the statistical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

A new disturbance, located northwest of the Bahamas, has a 40% chance of developing into a depression or storm in the next two days as it heads toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s what we’re tracking in the tropics:

Tropical Storm Paulette

Tropical Storm Paulette formed Monday over the central tropical Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane sometime this weekend.

Swells generated by Paulette are forecast to spread across the southwestern Atlantic, causing life-threatening rip current.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was about 810 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, moving slowly west-northwestward. The storm is expected to move northwest for the next few days and approach Bermuda sometime between Sunday night and Monday.

Tropical Storm Rene

Rene initially strengthened to a tropical storm on Monday then weakened to become a depression again early Wednesday morning. But just a few hours later, the NHC said the system had restrengthened to become Tropical Storm Rene again.

At 5 a.m. Friday, Rene was about 985 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with 45 mph maximum sustained winds.

It’s been moving west-northwest at about 10 mph, with no change in strength.

The NHC says the storm is expected to continue in that direction for the next day before turning to the northwest on Saturday.

Areas of low pressure

In addition to the two tropical storms, there are also three areas being monitored that could potentially develop.

The first is an area of low pressure that’s producing showers and thunderstorm activity that extend from the northwestern and central Bahamas, eastward and a few hundred miles over the western Atlantic.

The system is expected to move west and cross the Bahamas and Florida today and tonight before moving in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. It has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours and a 60% chance of development over the next five days.

Another trough of low pressure developed over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and is producing a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The storm has a low 10% chance of developing as it moves westward and southwestward over the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Tropical wave

The NHC is also tracking two tropical waves.

The first is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters say a tropical depression is likely to form later this week or over the weekend as the system moves west over the Atlantic.

The wave has a medium high 70% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a high 90 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

The second wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa this weekend. NHC forecasters believe the environmental conditions will be favorable for development. A tropical depression could form over the far eastern tropical Atlantic early next week as the system moves west slowly.

Tracking the Tropics is keeping you updated, informed and safe this hurricane season. Watch live weather updates with some of the nation’s top meteorologists every Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET.

