TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we near the end of August, the tropics are starting to show signs of life after an unusually-long stretch of no activity.

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on four disturbances in the Atlantic basin. One has high chances of developing in the coming days, according the meteorologists.

Disturbance 1

The first disturbance, Invest 91L, is currently the system with the highest chance of formation. According to the NHC, it’s a broad are of low pressure producing disorganized showers over the central tropical Atlantic.

“Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week,” the NHC said in a Monday morning tropical weather outlook.

According to the NHC, the disturbance is expected to keep moving slowly to the west before heading to the west-northwest.

Invest 91L has a medium 50 percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a high 80 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

Disturbance 2

The second area being monitored, Invest 92L, is what the NHC refers to as a small low pressure system. According to meteorologists, it’s producing limited showers several hundred miles east of Bermuda.

The NHC said environmental conditions like dry air and strong upper-level winds will likely limit any significant development of the system.

Invest 92L has been given a low 10 percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and five days. The NHC expects it to dissipate by the end of this week.

Disturbance 3

A tropical wave that’s expected to emerge off the coast of Africa late Monday or early Tuesday is the third area in the Atlantic basin that’s being monitored.

According to the NHC, gradual development is possible after the wave emerges. It’s expected to move to the west or west-northwest across the Atlantic.

The wave has been given a low 10 percent chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low 30 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

Disturbance 4

The fourth disturbance being monitored is a “trough of low pressure” in the Caribbean Sea, according to the NHC.

“Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico,” the NHC’s tropical weather outlook said.

As of Monday, the system has a low, near zero percent chance of formation through 48 hours and a low 20 percent chance of formation through five days.

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website.