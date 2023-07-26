TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Atlantic Ocean is bustling with activity as the 2023 hurricane season ramps up ahead of its most active time of year.

On Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring three disturbances spread throughout the Atlantic basin: Invest 95L, and two areas of low pressure. So far, none of the disturbances appear to pose any significant threat to Florida or the east coast.

Southeastern Caribbean Sea

The NHC has kept a close eye on Invest 95L since it was first spotted on July 19. The tropical wave hanging over the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Development of this system is not expected while it continues to move rapidly westward over the Caribbean,” the NHC said. Its chance of formation over the next seven days remains low at 20%.

Southwestern Atlantic

The NHC is also tracking an area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of Bermuda.

Forecasters say significant development of this system “appears unlikely” as it moves toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the next several days.

Its chance of formation over the next seven days remains low at only 10%.

Eastern Atlantic

Lastly, a tropical wave located south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to turn heads. The NHC says some development is possible later this week and into the weekend as it moves over the tropical Atlantic.

For now, its chance of formation over the next seven days remains low at 20%.

On Tuesday, Post-Tropical storm Don finally fizzled out after entering the running for the 5th longest-lasting system on record for July. Forecasters said Don slowly weakened Monday into Tuesday as it moved over cold waters and was absorbed by a larger extratropical low over the North Atlantic.

